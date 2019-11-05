Job description

Manager Event Program at pv magazine Group

We are looking to further grow the pv magazine events and ‘special projects’ business. To do this, we are looking for a Manager Event Program & Special Publications to join the Berlin team immediately.

Tasks include the development, planning and coordination of all roundtables and webinars – including the creation of pre-and-post event promotional material. These include:

Liaising with editorial, marketing and sales departments to create relevant strategies for the planning, execution and evaluation of each roundtable/webinar in a Business Development capacity

Creating timelines for, and overviews of, editorial content for the relevant print and digital formats

Creating compelling pre-and-post event/webinar/special edition content

Creating timelines and texts for relevant social media channels

Customer liaison, prior to, during, and after the roundtable/webinar/special edition project

Attendance at national and international events

You should

Have experience in project management and/or events management

Very strong organizational, communication skills

Possess strong written English skills – at a level sufficient to publish written material with little editorial oversight

Be fluent in English. Other languages (particularly German) would be viewed favorably

Knowledge of the renewable energy, and specifically solar PV industry, would be viewed favorably

What we offer

A vibrant working environment with a motivated and engaged team

International travel

Valuable experience of an industry, which is fast emerging as one of the key technologies in the fight against global warming

Fair compensation

Contact:

Dr Michael Fuhs, Head of editorial department

pv magazine group GmbH & Co. KG

Kurfürstendamm 64 10707 Berlin

+49 030 213005033

www.pv-magazine.com

editors_jobs@pv-magazine.com

November 5, 2019