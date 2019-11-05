Job description

Manager Event Program at pv magazine Group

We are looking to further grow the pv magazine events and ‘special projects’ business. To do this, we are looking for a Manager Event Program & Special Publications to join the Berlin team immediately.

Tasks include the development, planning and coordination of all roundtables and webinars – including the creation of pre-and-post event promotional material. These include:

  • Liaising with editorial, marketing and sales departments to create relevant strategies for the planning, execution and evaluation of each roundtable/webinar in a Business Development capacity
  • Creating timelines for, and overviews of, editorial content for the relevant print and digital formats
  • Creating compelling pre-and-post event/webinar/special edition content
  • Creating timelines and texts for relevant social media channels
  • Customer liaison, prior to, during, and after the roundtable/webinar/special edition project
  • Attendance at national and international events

You should

  • Have experience in project management and/or events management
  • Very strong organizational, communication skills
  • Possess strong written English skills – at a level sufficient to publish written material with little editorial oversight
  • Be fluent in English. Other languages (particularly German) would be viewed favorably
  • Knowledge of the renewable energy, and specifically solar PV industry, would be viewed favorably

What we offer

  • A vibrant working environment with a motivated and engaged team
  • International travel
  • Valuable experience of an industry, which is fast emerging as one of the key technologies in the fight against global warming
  • Fair compensation

Contact:

Dr Michael Fuhs, Head of editorial department

pv magazine group GmbH & Co. KG

Kurfürstendamm 64 10707 Berlin

+49 030 213005033

www.pv-magazine.com

editors_jobs@pv-magazine.com

