Job description
Manager Event Program at pv magazine Group
We are looking to further grow the pv magazine events and ‘special projects’ business. To do this, we are looking for a Manager Event Program & Special Publications to join the Berlin team immediately.
Tasks include the development, planning and coordination of all roundtables and webinars – including the creation of pre-and-post event promotional material. These include:
- Liaising with editorial, marketing and sales departments to create relevant strategies for the planning, execution and evaluation of each roundtable/webinar in a Business Development capacity
- Creating timelines for, and overviews of, editorial content for the relevant print and digital formats
- Creating compelling pre-and-post event/webinar/special edition content
- Creating timelines and texts for relevant social media channels
- Customer liaison, prior to, during, and after the roundtable/webinar/special edition project
- Attendance at national and international events
You should
- Have experience in project management and/or events management
- Very strong organizational, communication skills
- Possess strong written English skills – at a level sufficient to publish written material with little editorial oversight
- Be fluent in English. Other languages (particularly German) would be viewed favorably
- Knowledge of the renewable energy, and specifically solar PV industry, would be viewed favorably
What we offer
- A vibrant working environment with a motivated and engaged team
- International travel
- Valuable experience of an industry, which is fast emerging as one of the key technologies in the fight against global warming
- Fair compensation
Contact:
Dr Michael Fuhs, Head of editorial department
pv magazine group GmbH & Co. KG
Kurfürstendamm 64 10707 Berlin
+49 030 213005033
November 5, 2019