Call for cases – Quality Roundtable Australia

The Quality Roundtable is returning to All-Energy Australia for the second time on October 23, 10:30am-12:30pm. Join our high-level panel discussion and play a role in ensuring high quality PV installations that will stand the test of time.

Each year we look for new real-world cases of substandard quality, whether its components that don’t pass muster, or sloppy installation. Get in touch at Gifford(at)pv-magazine.com with your rooftop and utility scale cases and we’ll investigate and present findings for discussion during the event.

Make quality count, get involved in the 2019 Quality Roundtable at All Energy.

July 9, 2019