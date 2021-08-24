Code of Conduct for pv magazine Events

pv magazine is dedicated to providing a harassment-free and inclusive event experience for everyone regardless of gender identity and expression, sexual orientation, disabilities, neurodiversity, physical appearance, body size, ethnicity, nationality, race, age, religion (or lack thereof), or another protected category. We do not tolerate harassment of event participants in any form.

This Code of Conduct governs the environment of all pv magazine Events, whether they are held in person or virtually. While at pv magazine Events, in-person or virtual, or related ancillary or social events, any participants, including speakers, attendees, volunteers, sponsors, exhibitors, booth staff, and anyone else, are required to adhere to this code of conduct. Registration for or attendance at any pv magazine Event, whether it is held in person or virtually, indicates agreement to abide by this policy and its terms.

This Code of Conduct may be revised at any time by pv magazine and the terms are non-negotiable.

Event environment

pv magazine Events are intended to further opportunities for knowledge exchange, community building, and professional networking. They exist to encourage the open exchange of ideas and expression and require an environment that recognizes the inherent worth of every person and group.

Even if we do not specifically mention each gender identity and expression, sexual orientation, disabilities, neurodiversity, physical appearance, body size, ethnicity, nationality, race, age, religion (or lack thereof), or another protected category, our events are meant to be inclusive for everyone.

Expected behavior

Please respect each other during the event and consider the effect your words and actions may have on others.

All event participants, whether attending an in-person event or a virtual event, are expected to behave professionally, in accordance with this Code of Conduct as well as their respective employer’s policies governing appropriate workplace behavior, and applicable laws. In the unlikely case that there should be a conflict between such employer’s policies and rules governing appropriate workplace behavior, the provisions of this Code of Conduct shall govern.

Unacceptable behavior

We do not tolerate the harassment of participants in any form. It is not tolerated during any aspect of pv magazine Events, including webinars, Spotlights, talks, workshops, parties, social media such as Twitter, or other online media.

Harassment includes:

Sustained disruption of community events, including talks and presentations.

Spamming, or posting offensive content of any kind.

Derogatory comments related to gender, gender identity and expression, sexual orientation, disability, mental illness, neuro(a)typicality, physical appearance, body size, race, religion (or lack thereof), or socioeconomic status.

Posting or threatening to post other people’s personally identifying information (“doxing”).

Deliberate misgendering or use of “dead” or rejected names.

Inappropriate photography or recording.

Sharing information without consent.

Gratuitous or off-topic sexual images or behavior in spaces where they’re not appropriate.

Physical contact or simulated physical contact (e.g., textual messages like “hug” or “backrub”) without affirmative consent.

Continued one-on-one communication after requests to cease.

Unwelcomed sexual attention. This includes sexualized comments or “jokes”, inappropriate touching, groping, and unwelcomed sexual advances.

Violence and threats of violence.

Incitement of violence towards any individual, including encouraging a person to commit suicide or to engage in self-harm.

Deliberate intimidation, stalking or following (online or in-person).

Advocating for, or encouraging, any of the above behavior.

Any report of harassment at one of our events, whether in person or virtual, will be addressed immediately. Participants asked to stop any harassing behavior are expected to comply immediately. Anyone who witnesses or is subjected to unacceptable behavior should notify the pv magazine Events organizer at once.

Exhibitors or sponsors should not use sexualized images, activities, or other material in their virtual or real booths or event display, and must refrain from the use of sexualized clothing, uniforms, costumes, or otherwise creating a sexualized environment.

Speakers should not use sexual language, images, or any language or images that would constitute harassment as defined above in their talks or presentations. Speakers should also use inclusive language and are recommended to take the online course designed to teach the viewer about inclusion, diversity, and unconscious bias.

Individuals who participate (or plan to participate) in pv magazine Events, whether it is an in-person event or a virtual event, should conduct themselves at all times in a manner that comports with both the letter and spirit of this policy prohibiting harassment and abusive behavior, whether before, during or after the event. This includes statements made in social media postings, online publications, text messages, and all other forms of electronic communication.

Consequences of unacceptable behavior

If a participant engages in harassing behavior, whether in person or virtually, the pv magazine Events organizer may take any action they deem appropriate depending on the circumstances, ranging from issuance of a warning to the offending individual, to deleting the offending content, to expulsion from the event (with no refund, in case of paid events).

At our discretion, we may keep records of the unacceptable behavior and the respective participant’s data, and privately disclose this information to third parties, if we believe that doing so will increase the safety of the general public.

pv magazine reserves the right to exclude any participant found to be engaging in unacceptable behavior from participating in any further pv magazine Events or other activities.

What to do if you witness or are subject to unacceptable behavior

If you are being harassed, notice that someone else is being harassed, or have any related concerns, please contact the pv magazine Events Team at events@pv-magazine.com. We will respect confidentiality requests.

Importance of this policy

Harassment at events and in online communities is unfortunately common. Creating an official policy aims to improve this by making it clear that harassment of anyone for any reason is not acceptable within our events and communities. This policy may prevent harassment by clearly defining expectations for behavior, aims to provide reassurance, and encourages people who have had negative experiences at other events to participate in ours.

This Code of Conduct is based on and influenced by The Cloud Foundry, GDG, Tito Blog, GeekFeminismBlog.

This page was last updated on August 24, 2021.