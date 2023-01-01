pv magazine has partnered with leading renewable project developer and solar manufacturer Enel Green Power on a Special Edition. Released in February 2023, the publication coincides with the commissioning of the Enel Green Power 3Sun Gigafactory in Catania, Italy. The new manufacturing facility will produce the company's high efficiency heterojunction (HJT) PV cells and modules.

The edition offers an overview of Europe's PV manufacturing renaissance, along with a discussion of the industry's resilience in the face of difficult times for solar, and the great efforts being undertaken to re-shore the production of PV cells and modules.

The special publication includes a deep dive into Enel's HJT technology, exploring its enormous potential for high energy yield. The company’s roadmap for HJT-tandems, underpinned by R&D collaboration, points to the exciting future for 25+% PV products.

Articles also expand on Enel's entire life cycle and supply chain management, which is focused on production efficiency and low carbon footprint from the procurement of components right through to the takeback and recycling of modules at end of life.

Click to view and read below the entire Enel Green Power special edition online or download the PDF.

This page was last updated on February 3, 2023.