French speaking editor, freelance

pv magazine is looking for a freelance editor to run our French language daily news platform, pv magazine France.
Responsibilities:
- Writing news stories on solar PV and energy storage topics, and other related issues, for the daily site
- Attending relevant virtual and physical events
- Responding to reader enquiries
- Creating content plans together with relevant editors
- Liaising with the wider pv magazine team.
Ideally, you would be based in Berlin, although we are open to other locations. Experience in energy journalism, and proficiency in English and/or German are desired.
We offer:
- A vibrant working environment, with a motivated, engaged and international team
- Valuable experience of an industry, which is fast emerging as one of the key technologies in the fight against global warming
- Fair compensation
Please contact Becky Beetz for more information.
This page was last updated on September 18, 2020.