French speaking editor, freelance

pv magazine is looking for a freelance editor to run our French language daily news platform, pv magazine France.

Responsibilities:

  • Writing news stories on solar PV and energy storage topics, and other related issues, for the daily site
  • Attending relevant virtual and physical events
  • Responding to reader enquiries
  • Creating content plans together with relevant editors
  • Liaising with the wider pv magazine team.

Ideally, you would be based in Berlin, although we are open to other locations. Experience in energy journalism, and proficiency in English and/or German are desired.

We offer:

  • A vibrant working environment, with a motivated, engaged and international team
  • Valuable experience of an industry, which is fast emerging as one of the key technologies in the fight against global warming
  • Fair compensation

Please contact Becky Beetz for more information.

This page was last updated on September 18, 2020.