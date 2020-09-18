French speaking editor, freelance

pv magazine is looking for a freelance editor to run our French language daily news platform, pv magazine France.

Responsibilities:

Writing news stories on solar PV and energy storage topics, and other related issues, for the daily site

Attending relevant virtual and physical events

Responding to reader enquiries

Creating content plans together with relevant editors

Liaising with the wider pv magazine team.

Ideally, you would be based in Berlin, although we are open to other locations. Experience in energy journalism, and proficiency in English and/or German are desired.

We offer:

A vibrant working environment, with a motivated, engaged and international team

Valuable experience of an industry, which is fast emerging as one of the key technologies in the fight against global warming

Fair compensation

Please contact Becky Beetz for more information.

This page was last updated on September 18, 2020.