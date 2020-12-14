Q1 2021: Agri-PV

Solar PV could disrupt the fossil fuel industry and help with two of the biggest sustainability challenges of our times: biodiversity loss and food production. In Q1 2021, pv magazine’s UP initiative will shine a spotlight on agrivoltaics – the combination of agriculture and solar energy – in recognition of this emerging market. The goal is to understand the potential benefits, and economic, political and technical challenges of such an innovative partnership.

pv magazine 12/2020

A unique position: Presentation of the quarterly theme

This page was last updated on December 14, 2020.