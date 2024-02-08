Q1 2024 – Regulating sustainability

Solar companies are keen to take action on sustainability, whether that means reducing energy consumption in manufacturing, adding wildlife-protection measures to a project plan, or taking responsibility for recycling once a project reaches the end of operations. But many are hesitating without clear guidance and measurable standards for what actually constitutes sustainable practice.

pv magazine 02/2024

Together toward sustainable solar

