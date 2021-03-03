Q2 2021: Workers’ rights

Tensions are heating up globally surrounding the issue of forced labor, with calls increasing for supply chain transparency, and EU draft legislation recently published on corporate due diligence and accountability to improve upon the currently available voluntary measures, which have been described as largely ineffective.

The solar and energy storage industries are also being affected. In the past two months, leading European and U.S. trade associations and analysts have spoken out against forced labor in China’s Xinjiang province, where 40% of the world’s polysilicon is currently manufactured. With a ban on imports from Xinjiang to the United States increasingly likely, predictions are that current global supply chains will be interrupted as companies seek to find new suppliers.

With this in mind, pv magazine’s UP Initiative will spend Q2 2021 looking at what solar and energy storage companies can do to lead by positive example when it comes to the workers, often far removed, involved in the production of their products and services.

Topics will include:

Impacts on global polysilicon supply for solar manufacturers

Supply chain audits and transparency in PV

Relevant policy directives in the United States and Europe

If you would like to contribute to the quarterly theme, contact up@pv-magazine.com.

