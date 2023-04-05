Q2 2023 – ESG reporting

Environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) reporting is becoming more commonplace for solar and energy storage companies and that can mean conflict with wider economic and political dynamics. In this quarter, pv magazine will examine the state of play in ESG reporting among solar and storage businesses.

pv magazine 04/2023

Getting real on forced labor: While few can doubt the emission-reduction might of solar; forced- and child labor in clean power supply chains is becoming a hot issue, which is why the EU is mulling a ban on goods proven to have traces of such labor practices. <b>Diana Zadorozhna</b>, a partner at renewables consultancy Everoze, looks at what companies can do to prepare for forced labor legislation.

