Q2 – Community acceptance

Although the solar success story can feel like an inevitability, sloppy community engagement and targeted campaigns against clean energy sites – sometimes co-ordinated by groups with their own agendas – can see pushback from communities around the world. In this quarter, the UP campaign will consider how best to gain community acceptance for solar and battery projects, and the common pitfalls for developers to avoid.

pv magazine 04/2024

Vocal community

This page was last updated on April 9, 2024.