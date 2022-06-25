Q3 2022 – Green finance

In 2020, the UP Initiative focused on green finance. At the time, Covid-19 was just beginning to hit the headlines with fears of unknown consequences on the political, social, and industrial level abounding. Two and a half years later, resiliency has been proven in many areas, not least in the renewables industry. While the pandemic continues to affect us, the world is facing a new crisis: The Ukrainian-Russian conflict. And let us not forget the climate crisis is also deepening.

How can we address these global threats? Arguably, the renewable energy industry is one of the most effective keys – not only in terms of shoring up domestic energy independence and achieving net-zero goals, but also in terms of redirecting investment towards a more positive future. Thus, this quarter, pv magazine will focus on sustainable finance and look at what needs to be done to achieve positive progress.

Topics will include:

Financial risk vs. impact, i.e., what are we talking about when we talk about issues like ESG and green finance, etc.

Sustainable products vs. sustainable operations

Greenwashing and how it can be avoided

What investors are looking for when it comes to ESG from a manufacturer's perspective

