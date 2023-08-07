Q3 2023 – PV and biodiversity

pv magazine is delving further into solar power and nature, examining the intersection of regulation and policy, and seeking expert perspectives to discover how solar energy and, increasingly, co-sited energy storage can be mixed-use patches of open green space that are safeguards for nature.

pv magazine 07-08/2023

Florida Power and Light-ing the way: Electric utility Florida Power & Light (FPL) has adopted sustainability practices for PV project development based on parent energy company NextEra’s ambitious Zero Carbon Blueprint, as pv magazine USA’s Anne Fischer reports.

The value of natural capital: While the potential ecosystem benefits of solar have been trailed for some time, there is yet to be a comprehensive global guide to local-environment-friendly solar installation. Academics in the UK are proposing one.

