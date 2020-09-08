Q4 2020: PV module recycling

In the fourth quarter, pv magazine’s UP initiative is turning its attention to the topic of PV module recycling. With huge projected volumes of waste edging ever nearer, the topic is gathering speed on a global level. But how can the tension between economic viability and equipment lifetimes of up to 30 years and beyond be addressed? And what is happening in the field of recycling technology? Will it ever be possible to extract the most valuable materials from today’s PV modules?

pv magazine 09/2020

Waste not want not: Presentation of the quarterly theme.

This page was last updated on September 8, 2020.