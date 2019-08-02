China Solar’s latest attempt to relist put off until November

The troubled company is still trying to regain its listing in Hong Kong.

The latest attempt by Hong Kong-based solar manufacturer China Solar to regain its stock market listing has been postponed until November.

The crisis-hit cell and module maker yesterday announced in its quarterly update to the Hong Kong exchange that the latest attempt to resume trading in shares suspended six years ago will be lodged by the end of November.

Hong Kong real estate and logistics magnate Cheung Shun Lee had by March pumped a reported HK$38 million (US$4.86 million) into attempting to rehabilitate a company rocked by scandals since the arrest of three former board members in October 2013.

The last set of full-year results posted by the company, for last year, listed net losses of HK$111 million against zero revenue and profit.