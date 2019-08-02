China Solar’s latest attempt to relist put off until November

The latest attempt by Hong Kong-based solar manufacturer China Solar to regain its stock market listing has been postponed until November.
The crisis-hit cell and module maker yesterday announced in its quarterly update to the Hong Kong exchange that the latest attempt to resume trading in shares suspended six years ago will be lodged by the end of November.
Hong Kong real estate and logistics magnate Cheung Shun Lee had by March pumped a reported HK$38 million (US$4.86 million) into attempting to rehabilitate a company rocked by scandals since the arrest of three former board members in October 2013.
The last set of full-year results posted by the company, for last year, listed net losses of HK$111 million against zero revenue and profit.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.