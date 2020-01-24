Panda Green settles $350m notes with hours to spare

The holders of US$242 million worth of 8.25% senior notes issued by Chinese solar developer Panda Green who refused to accept a refinancing offer have received a Chinese new year gift from the company.
The heavily-indebted developer confirmed this afternoon it had settled the notes, which were due to mature tomorrow, after Chinese state-owned major shareholder China Merchants Group Ltd signed up to US$260 million of hastily-issued 8% senior notes theoretically due to mature in 2020.
The subsidiary of the main shareholder acting as placing agent in that deal will bank a US$2.6 million fee for organizing the loan to the Hong Kong-listed developer and China Merchants will get its money back long before the two years is out thanks to a caveat inserted into the bond.
State bail-out
The clause in question stipulates Panda Green must settle the bond by July 23 whether the developer benefits from a planned HK$1.79 billion (US$230 million) bail-out by another state-owned entity – Beijing Energy Holdings Co Ltd – or not.
Beijing Energy recently pushed back the completion date of its proposed takeover to February 18, apparently because of the doubt over settlement of the total US$350 million worth of senior notes that were due to mature tomorrow.
Should that financial lifeline fail to materialize by the July deadline, however, Panda Green will be liable to return China Merchants’ US$260 million – plus accrued interest – by some other means.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.