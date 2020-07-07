Russian solar manufacturer goes green

Hevel Group has announced it will source all the 65 GWh required annually to run its Novocheboksarsk factory from renewables sources via the wholesale market.

Operations at Novocheboksarsk will run on clean energy from this month.

Image: Hevel

Russian solar manufacturer Hevel today announced its module manufacturing operation will run entirely on renewable energy from this month onwards.

Hevel said the 1.2 GW of solar generation capacity in Russia means it can source the 65 GWh of electricity required annually to power its 340 MW Novocheboksarsk heterojunction panel factory entirely from the nation’s wholesale and capacity market.

“We are able to cover our electricity demand by renewable energy due to the growing volumes of solar generation in Russia,” said factory director Alexander Dubrovskiy. “The transition also guarantees our foreign partners the compliance of production processes with environmental standards, including those for exported products.”

