Copper miner plans solar and wind capacity in Zambia

Canadian miner First Quantum Minerals will install 430MW of solar and wind power generation to provide round-the clock power at its mining operations in Zambia.

French renewables developer Total Eren and the Chariot Transitional Power division of London-based energy company Chariot Ltd will develop the renewables capacity, which is intended to provide constant generation.

Fabienne Demol, executive VP and global head of business development at Total Eren, was quoted in a press release issued by Chariot Transitional on Monday. She said: “The combined solar and wind capacity will offer strong complementarity and power generation around the clock, with solar produced during the day and wind mainly at night.”

The statement did not explain how the generation capacity would be split between solar and wind projects nor where the panels and turbines would be located, although the general manager of First Quantum‘s Kansanshi Mine was quoted and it is believed all of the miner's activity in Zambia concerns copper extraction.

Chariot Transitional executive director Laurent Coche, also quoted in the press release, said construction of the renewables facilities would start next year. He stated: “We are very excited to be partnering with FQM [First Quantum Minerals] and Total Eren on this ground-breaking 430MW project in Zambia. This project further demonstrates Chariot’s commitment to assisting mining companies in Africa transition to renewable energy sources for their operations, with Zambia having an abundance of wind and solar potential.”

First Quantum is aiming to reduce its carbon footprint 30% by 2025.