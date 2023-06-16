Intersolar 2023 Day 3: Welcome back for the final day!

TBEA shows off string inverter
Inverter maker TBEA has flexed its muscles, dropping a 363kW string inverter for the European market at Intersolar, writes Tristan Rayner.
The TS360KTL-HV-C1 is already in its second-generation design, following 1 GW of installations in China for the first model. With 6 MPPTs, the 110 kg string inverter is billed as the most powerful in Europe.
The inverter derates at 40 C, to 330 kW; and at 60 C, to 230kW, with a short circuit ratio (SCR) of 1.0 – claimed to be the lowest in the industry.
TBEA also offers a complete MV transformer station at 3 MVA (megavolt amperes) to 9 MVA, inside a standard shipping container.
A TBEA representative told pv magazine the company tests its inverters in China, in both its own facilities and with partners for at least a year before rolling out second-generation products to market.
Other new elements in the pipeline include a 4.4 MW modular inverter which packs into a 40 ft shipping container with an inverter transformer station for up to 8.8 MW of power.
Getting ready for the future with Growatt
Long a major player in the solar inverter business, Growatt’s Whiskey Lu and Lisa Zhang have told Mark Hutchins energy storage products are representing an increasing share of the company’s business.
Zhang estimates around 40% of Growatt’s global revenue this year will come from its energy storage offering and in Europe it already represents more than half.
Looking around the show floor, Lu noted a lot more companies are coming to the energy storage industry and competition is sure to be stiff for the next few years. Growatt, though, can enjoy a “first mover” advantage, along with its established position as an inverter supplier.
The company now advises all solar customers to opt for a battery-ready inverter, even for a PV installation being built initially without energy storage. This way, the customer is “ready for the future” and it will be significantly easier for them to add a battery later on.