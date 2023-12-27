SOFAR powers 300 MW of utility-scale PV in China

Shenzhen-based SOFAR has supplied a recently commissioned 300 MW utility-scale solar project in Gansu, China, with more than 1,300 sets of its SOFAR 255KTL-HV string inverters.
The plant on the southern edge of China's Tengger Desert is expected to annually generate 540 million kWh of electricity. It will restore 5.2 square kilometers of grassland after it is fully connected to the grid this week.
With a maximum efficiency of 99.02%, the SOFAR 255KTL-HV inverter delivers optimal energy conversion and system output for users, according to the company.
“Along with IP66 protection and C5 anti-corrosion, the inverter provides robust durability in harsh desert environments. Meanwhile, the inclusion of smart string-level disconnection (SSLD) ensures efficient and safe operation by isolating faulty strings, minimizing any potential impact on the overall system performance,” SOFAR stated.
The system’s I-V scanning can also accurately locate faulty strings, enabling quick and precise troubleshooting.
“To our satisfaction, SOFAR inverters operate stably during the whole process, so we’re convinced about a stable power supply and high yields in the future operation,” said Xiaoyong He, chief project engineer of PowerChina, which is overseeing the project’s EPC services.
