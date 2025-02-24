Driver charged over fatal road incident involving solar panel

From pv magazine Australia

New South Wales (NSW) police have charged a 32-year-old man over a fatal car crash near Yass in the state’s south late last year.

Police said at about 6.20 pm on 8 December 2024, emergency services responded to reports of a motorist being struck by an object while driving along Burley Griffin Way about 50 km northwest of Yass.

Police allege a 49-year-old man from Canberra was hit by a solar panel that became dislodged from a portable power station being towed by a car heading in the other direction.

The man died at the scene prior to the arrival of emergency services. Three passengers traveling in the car were not injured.

The driver of the vehicle towing the portable power station was also not injured.

Police launched an investigation following the incident and have now charged the driver, from the northern Sydney suburb of Church Point, with unsafely driving a loaded trailer, causing death.

The man has been served with a notice to appear at Young Local Court on 9 April 2025.