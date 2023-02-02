Q1 2023 – Materials and supply chain monitoring

With global companies, their customers, and investors becoming ever more sensitive to environmental, sustainability, and corporate governance issues, the question of where the raw materials and components that become solar panels and batteries come from is an important one. As recent US policies have illustrated, failing to take due care of supply chains can leave companies unable to get their products out of customs and border official lock-ups.

In this quarter, pv magazine‘s UP initiative is focusing on how companies can ensure their components are free of ethical, labor, and environmental concerns, from the moment they are dug up until they are generating or storing clean energy.

pv magazine 01/2023

Shining a light on supply chains: The drivers for PV supply-chain traceability could rub against a solar industry enjoying a true seller’s market, with demand outstripping supply. However, supply-chain auditing services are gaining support in increasingly regulated environments. pv magazine’s Tristan Rayner has spoken to a number of auditing experts about how they shine a light on often-opaque operations.

Weak green-activity scores offer opportunity: The binary approach and rigor of the taxonomy of sustainable activities drawn up by the EU – which labels business as “green” or not – means companies and asset managers score quite low. The first round of reporting showed wide discrepancies between sectors, with real estate companies reporting an average 84.5% of revenue as potentially green against a score of only 4% for consumer staples. Is that down to the backward state of decarbonization or the Manichean nature of the rules? BloombergNEF’s Maia Godemer takes a look.

This page was last updated on February 2, 2023.