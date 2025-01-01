Q1 2025 – ESG regulation

Investors, regulators and end-customers want supply chain traceability, emissions monitoring and reduction, and other environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria included in contracts, as well as reporting along the PV supply chain. At the Sustainable Solar Europe Conference in December 2024, pv magazine participated in a discussion with manufacturers and project developers about how they are working to integrate ESG criteria into their business practices and we will explore the topic further in our UP campaign this quarter.

pv magazine 02/2025

In the long run

This page was last updated on February 7, 2025.