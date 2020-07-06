Q3 2020: Circular manufacturing

The next quarterly theme is focusing on circular manufacturing. We are investigating if adopting circular approaches can create competitive edges and reap financial and reputational rewards. We’ll also look at what is already being done in the solar industry, and examine how such principles could be effectively integrated into business strategies.

pv magazine 06/2020

Doughnuts are the new green: Presentation of the quarterly theme.

pv magazine 06/2020

‘We will need a solution’: Circusol’s five demonstration projects are providing insights into how circular-economy principles can be applied to PV.

Inverted sustainability: In the EU, a range of new projects and legislative acts determine the direction, with some suppliers of solar products already undergoing the process of identifying the sustainability hotspots.

