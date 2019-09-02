France launches three solar tenders for 2 GW of capacity

From pv magazine France.

“We want to make solar energy one of the pillars of the French electricity system,” the nation’s minister for the ecological and inclusive transition Élisabeth Borne stated as she announced three solar tenders. “With these new tenders, we are giving ourselves the means to our ambition since they will increase the installed capacity by more than 20% – for nearly 2 GW.”

Two of the three tenders will be for ground-mounted PV plants. A first procurement exercise, planned for January, is expected to allocate around 850 MW of generation capacity and a second, for around 1 GW more solar, will be launched in July.

A tender for commercial and industrial rooftop PV systems, scheduled for February, is expected to assign around 300 MW of generation capacity in systems ranging in size from 200 kW to 8 MW.

The bidding terms of the three tenders will be published by French energy regulator the CRE in due course, the government said in a press release.

France’s energy strategy – the programmation pluriannuelle de l’énergie published by the ministry in January – outlined how much renewables capacity the government plans to tender up to 2025. The six-year solar program envisages 2.7 GW of new capacity this year and 2.9 GW annually for the next five years.