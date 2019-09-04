North Macedonia’s 35 MW solar tender attracts 82 bids

North Macedonia’s economy minister, Kreshnik Bektashi, has announced 82 investors have submitted bids for the construction of two solar projects with a total generation capacity of 35 MW that the ministry tendered in early June.
One project, consisting of several plants with a combined capacity of 25 MW, will be deployed in the municipality of Sveti Nikole, in the north of the country, and another 10 MW of capacity will be installed in Makedonski Brod, in central North Macedonia. “To meet the needs of different investors, the building parcels are divided into different sizes, with developers being offered the opportunity to apply for projects with installed capacity of 10 MW, 5 MW, 2 MW and 1 MW,” Bektashi said at a press conference.
The selected projects will secure a feed-in premium tariff that tops up the market energy price when required. The premium has been capped at €15/MWh (€0.015/kWh), Bektashi added. He said the results of the tender will be announced 90 days after the opening of bids.
In June, the country’s deputy prime minister for economic affairs, Koco Angjushev, revealed another tender for 26 MW of solar on private land would be launched in the following months. The procurement rounds are expected to mobilize investment of €50 million, added the deputy PM.
North Macedonia has a 10 MW solar park under development after a tender was held by state owned electric company Elektrani na Makedonija in April. That plant will be built next to the country’s second biggest thermal power plant, which produces around 10% of the country’s electricity. The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development agreed to back the solar project with €5.9 million in January.
