Court halts Indian state’s attempt to renegotiate PPAs

The High Court of Andhra Pradesh has dealt a blow to chief minister Jaganmohan Reddy’s attempts to roll back renewables in the state by scrapping a committee set up by the politician to review signed power purchase agreements (PPAs) for solar and wind projects.
The court has issued an interim order stipulating the power supply deals must be honored and fixing a six-month period for the Andhra Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission (APERC) to set new electricity tariffs.
For the full story, visit our pv magazine India website.
