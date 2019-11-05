Is India ready for solar waste mountain?

Solar panel waste is already accumulating in India thanks to production and shipping faults and other problems.

The numbers are colossal. By 2030, India will have 200,000 tons of solar waste. That’s the equivalent of around 4,400 Boeing 737-800s or 44,000 adult male Asian elephants – 110% of the global population.

Fast forward two decades and, with India set to deploy 2 TW of solar generation capacity in 2050, PV waste will weigh in at 1.8 million tons – almost 10 times more than the 2030 end-of-life panel pile.

