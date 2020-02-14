New non-fullerene electron acceptor for 17% efficient organic solar cell

(a) Molecular structures of PBDB-TF and BTP-4Cl-X, X represents 8, 12 or 16. (b) statistics of OPV cell under different preparation conditions.

Researchers at the Chinese Academy of Sciences claim to have demonstrated a conversion efficiency of 17% in an organic PV cell with a small area of 0.09 cm2.

The cell is based on a new non-fullerene electron acceptor, which is said to be a new class of the Y6 non-fullerene acceptor that is widely used in research on organic solar cells.

The scientists developed the new BTP-4Cl-12 acceptor by optimizing the alkyl chains of BTP-4Cl, which is a derivative of the well-known Y6.

By using a blade-coating method, the scientists expanded the active area of the cell to 1.0 cm2 at a later stage. The device efficiency declined by 1.5%, which the researchers claim is still a very good level.

They also described the new acceptor as having balanced solution processability and aggregation features. “The blade-coating film showed a very good phase separation morphology, which contributed to the high carrier transport and suppressed charge recombination in the OPV cells,” the research team stated.

The paper, 17% efficiency organic photovoltaic cell with superior processability, was published in the National Science Review. It notes that the new non-fullerene acceptor has a suitable solubility and thus a desirable morphology.

The scientist found that the efficiency of the demonstrated spin-coated OPV devices can also be maintained with the presented scalable blade-coating processing technology.