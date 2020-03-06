Jinko Solar launches new all-black module

Chinese module manufacturer Jinko Solar has unveiled a few details about its newly launched all-black monocrystalline module for residential PV projects.

In a short press release, the company described the new product as an all-black, n-type panel with 405 W of power output and a conversion efficiency of 21.22%. The modules are exclusively designed for the residential PV segment. Jinko has claimed that they are “one of the world’s most powerful residential solar panels.”

The new product also features a black backsheet and black frames for a particularly sleek appearance that matches rooftops, the manufacturer said, without disclosing more technical details.

The advantage of all-black panels is that metal grid-lines are generally not visible on the surface, which makes them easier to visually integrate into roofs. With their full black appearance, the panels can also be used to meet particular architectural requirements. However, they are slightly less efficient than traditional modules for residential applications.

Jinko Solar launched its polycrystalline Eagle Black module series in early 2016.