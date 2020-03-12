Kenyan utility launches tender for PV panel factory

State-owned utility Kenya Electricity Generating Company plc has launched a tender for construction of a 10 MW solar module factory at its Tana Power Station in Murang’a county.
The successful developer will have to provide everything from project design to raw materials at the site, which comprises a warehouse at the 20 MW Tana hydroelectric plant.
Bids to develop the facility can be lodged until April 20.
The utility is planning a 40 WM solar power plant in Embu County and it is unclear whether the modules produced at the planned fab would be used for that project.
In September 2017, Kenya’s Energy Regulatory Commission launched an initiative to assess the status of solar in Kenya, establish the nation’s installed solar generation capacity, identify factors hindering uptake and recommend measures to enhance PV use. With solar deployment sluggish, the government has been criticized for not giving priority to the technology.
