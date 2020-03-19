Panda Green warns of $500m annual loss

If any of the various Chinese state-owned bodies forced to bail-out Hong Kong.listed solar developer Panda Green was expecting to extract a profit from the business, it appears they may face a long wait.
The scale of the turnaround operation facing recently appointed CEO Zhang Ping was again emphasized today when the developer issued a profit warning.
Coal industry veteran Ping, whose company is due to announce its full-year 2019 results on March 30, will be digesting an expected net loss of RMB3.6 billion (US$506 million) from the year, up from an already shocking RMB454 million a year earlier.
FIT payments
That predicted loss will come despite revenues having climbed 7% year-on-year; earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization having risen 12%, financing costs having fallen 6% and Panda Green shedding almost 16% of its generation portfolio as it busily attempted to pay down huge debts.
The company cited reduced feed-in tariff payments for its Chinese solar and hydropower facilities, specifying PV payments had fallen to RMB0.4/kWh (US$0.056) in the Zone 1 which covers northern China and Inner Mongolia, RMB0.45 in the west and central China Zone 2 and RMB0.55 in the Zone 3 which covers the rest of the nation.
Panda Green, which held a 2 GW Chinese solar portfolio at the end of the year, is more than 74% owned by Chinese state entities after Beijing Energy Holding Co Ltd completed a twice-delayed HK$1.79 billion (US$231 million) acquisition of a 32% stake in the business last month.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.