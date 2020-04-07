Mali exempts solar from VAT, import duties

From pv magazine France

Value-added taxes and import taxes will no longer be imposed on equipment such as solar panels, wind turbine blades, and pump turbines, according to an announcement by Mali’s Council of Ministers last week.

“The exemption of this equipment will allow in particular the improvement of the energy mix, the continuation of investments in solar energy, and the respect of the commitments subscribed by the government in terms of reduction of greenhouse gas emissions, promotion of clean energies and in terms of environmental protection,” the country’s cabinet said.

Under the National Action Plan for Renewable Energies (Paner), announced last year, Mali aims to ramp up its installed renewables capacity to roughly 1.42 GW by 2030, or about nine times more capacity than it currently has installed. The nation also aims to install more than 600 MW of off-grid renewables over the next decade.

Mali is a member of the West African Economic and Monetary Union (UEMOA). The organization, which includes eight West African countries, aims to draw 82% of its electricity needs from renewable energy by 2030, including large hydroelectric plants.

The country’s solar energy roadmap also includes plans to build large-scale PV projects. The installations include a 50 MW solar plant in Sikasso by PowerPro, a 50 MW project by Akuo Kita Solar, a 33 MW PV array by Norway’s Scatec Solar, and a 25 MW facility to be built in Koutiala by Access Power, Eren and Africa Invest.

The government of Mali aims to ramp up the country’s share of renewable energy in the national electricity mix to 25% by 2033, in addition to a 61% rural electrification target.

According to the latest statistics published by the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), Mali only had 20 MW of cumulative installed solar capacity by the end of 2019.