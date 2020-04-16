Solar tender in Mauritius

The island state had 83 MW of solar project capacity at the end of last year.

The Agricultural Marketing Board (AMB) of Mauritius has issued a tender for construction of a PV plant on its land.

The project will be built in the Moka district in the central plateau of the island. It was not specified whether the project would combine power generation with agriculture and no specific generation capacity was mentioned in the tender documents.

The AMB is a stated-owned entity controlled by the nation’s Ministry of Agro Industry and Food Security.

Developers have until next Thursday to submit proposals.

The government of Mauritius is planning to increase the use of renewable sources of energy from the current level of around 22% to 35% by 2025.

The Indian Ocean island state has also been supporting distributed solar through net metering and rebates.

Mauritius had 83 MW of installed solar generation capacity at the end of the year, according to International Renewable Energy Agency figures. Some 498 MW of the nation’s overall 877 MW of generation facilities are operated by state-owned utility the Central Electricity Board.