JA Solar opens up on new 525 W+ module

Chinese solar module manufacturer JA Solar has hosted an online event to reveal technical details of the new 525 W+ panel which it says will enter production in the next quarter.

The product is based on the company’s DeepBlue 3.0 technology and features a specially-designed 180mm wafer which differs from the 166mm, ‘M6’ product used by rival Longi Solar and the 210mm, M12 supported by Trina Solar, Zhonghuan and other Chinese manufacturers.

JA Solar product technology director Tang Kun explained at the online event, the latest DeepBlue 3.0 offering features high-efficiency Percium+ cell technology, enabling the 6×12, 72-piece system to generate power of more than 525 W “under standard test conditions.” The manufacturer claims the 6×13, 78-piece model in the series can generate “very close to 600 W.”

Claims

Popular content

The manufacturer said the new product offers strong low-light response as well as high-temperature performance and lower attenuation, with the latter guaranteed to be no more than 2% during the first year of product life and a maximum 0.55% linear attenuation for the single glass product, and 0.45% for the dual-glass offering.

The 72-piece, half-cut, 180mm wafer product in the range offers the most stable, mass-produced, ultra-high power return available today, according to JA Solar.

Tang stressed, however, the 450 W+ series, p-type PERC product manufactured by JA Solar – which offers a reported conversion efficiency of 22.9% – is still considered the company’s mainstream offering.

JA Solar said it would hit 14 GW of annual production capacity for the new products next year.