Enel joins the Indian solar gold rush

The Italian utility, fresh from securing its first 300 MW of PV generation capacity in the country in a recent, record-setting tender, has teamed up with the state-owned Norwegian Investment Fund to commit to further clean energy facilities in India.
Enel and the state-owned Norwegian Investment Fund have made a statement of intent.
Image: Adam Jones/Flickr
With British fossil fuel giant BP having committed to invest in Indian renewables, another signal the nation’s solar market is ready to attract big foreign investment has arrived with a statement of intent from Italian utility Enel.
Italy’s biggest power company already owns and operates 172 MW of wind generation capacity in the states of Gujarat and Maharashtra and landed its first solar project in the country with a 300 MW slice of the latest round of the national tender program conducted by the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI).
Max worked for pv magazine between 2012 and 2015 on a part-time basis and returned to the fold full-time in July 2018. An old-school print journalist, he has also worked in environmental consultancy, education, local government, infrastructure, aerospace, forensic science and sport.
