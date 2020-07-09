Enel joins the Indian solar gold rush

Enel and the state-owned Norwegian Investment Fund have made a statement of intent.

With British fossil fuel giant BP having committed to invest in Indian renewables, another signal the nation’s solar market is ready to attract big foreign investment has arrived with a statement of intent from Italian utility Enel.

Italy’s biggest power company already owns and operates 172 MW of wind generation capacity in the states of Gujarat and Maharashtra and landed its first solar project in the country with a 300 MW slice of the latest round of the national tender program conducted by the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI).

