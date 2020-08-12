Germany’s untapped potential for balcony PV panels

In order to check how the distribution network operators handle the balcony modules, VZ NRW carried out a survey among local distributors. “Overall, we are seeing a growing openness to this kind of solution among network operators,” said VZ NRW CEO Wolfgang Schuldzinski. “But we also see that some of the companies still require very complex documents for the mandatory registration of plug-in solar devices, which are actually intended for large roof systems. Or they try to charge a meter exchange fee.”

Regional Environment and Consumer Protection Minister Ursula Heinen-Esser considers balcony modules an interesting technology. “For the many tenants in North Rhine-Westphalia in particular, plug-in photovoltaics are a great way to lower their own electricity bills and at the same time relieve the climate. Many tenant households can – with the consent of the landlord – simply take the initiative and ensure a clean energy future directly from the balcony,” she said.