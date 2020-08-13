Talesun unveils 570-590 W solar module series

Chinese PV manufactuer Talesun has launched this week its new Bistra Pro solar modules series at the SNEC PV Power Expo in Shanghai.

The module, which measures 2,472 x 1,135 x 35mm, weighs 31.5kg and features 182mm x 182mm 156 monocrystalline cells, is available in five versions with power outputs claimed by Talesun of 570-590 W and reported efficiencies of 20.3-21.0%.

Maximum power voltage varies from 44 V, for the 570 W panel, to 44.8 V for the 590 W version, according to the manufacturer, while open circuit voltage ranges from 52.9 to 53.7 V.

The operating ambient temperature ranges from -40 to 85 degrees Celsius, said the manufacturer, and maximum system voltage is 1,500 V. The panel has an anodized aluminum frame and 3.2mm of tempered glass. Its junction box has an IP 68 rating.

Popular content

Talesun offers a 12-year product warranty and 25-year power output guarantee. It provides guarantees for less than 2% attenuation in the first year and no more than 0.55% and 0.45% annual degradation for single-glass and dual-glass types, respectively.

According to the manufacturer, this new series can help project developers reduce the balance of system (BOS) by up to 4.4% and the levelized cost of electricity (LCOE) of a solar plant by around 3%, compared with conventional modules. “The mature multi bus bar (MBB) technology has been utilized to reduce the internal loss and crack risk,” the company stated. “And with special designed solar cell process and optimized configuration module production, the BISTRA PRO series obtains excellent protection mechanism against the potential induced degradation (PID) phenomenon, which is greatly effective to system power efficiency.”

The module maker also claims to have used advanced control technology for the M10 gallium doped wafer to ensure very low LID and LeTID attenuation.