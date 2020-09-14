Australian green hydrogen project secures approval

From pv magazine Australia

The first of three large green hydrogen plants to be developed by Elvin Group Renewables and Denzo has been given the green light. The AU$300 million (US$218.5 million) Bundaberg Hydrogen Hub (BHH) will produce hydrogen directly from a solar farm in Bundaberg.

However, the project is not limited to the dynamic duo of Elvin and Denzo, as the alliance is rounded out by H2X, a developer of hydrogen-fueled vehicles. Together, the three companies are known as Green Hydrogen Australia Group (GHAG). Development of the BHH will now start with the construction of an 80 MW hydrogen electrolyzer to provide clean energy for H2X vehicles.

In June, Sam Blackadder, managing director of Elvin Group, told pv magazine that “you need to provide solutions for the people.” If H2X were to sell a fleet of vehicles either in Australia or overseas, “at least that customer will know that H2X can also facilitate their choice of an electrolyzer; it’s about helping the customer make a change and remove themselves from fossil fuel dependency, about them having security in the supply of hydrogen.”

Blackadder is chair at newly formed H2X, and H2X is an investor in Hydrostar Australia.

Popular content

The 80 MW hydrogen electrolyzer will be made possible through the company’s partnership with US company Plug Power, a specialist in hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions. “The project will be split into two stages each stage being 40 MW,” Blackadder said.

The assisting solar farm is currently being estimated at 100 MW. But GHAG is currently “working with Trina on new potential technology for next year that could maximize the solar output for the benefit of the Bundaberg Hydrogen Hub, hoping to reach up to 110 MW,” Blackadder said. As yet the final selection of modules and technology has not been made.

The other two planned hydrogen plants GHAG has in the pipeline are set for Port Kembla in Wollongong, and another for a Renewable Energy Zone (REZ) in News South Wales.

“Both Bundaberg port and Kembla port projects are advancing well for port depots producing hydrogen and we seek a third port possibly in New South Wales,” said Ken Matthews of Denzo.