India launches tender for 100 MW solar+storage project

From pv magazine India
Solar Energy Corp. of India (SECI) has invited bids to set up a 100 MW (AC) solar project and a 50 MW/150 MWh energy storage system in the Indian state of Chhattisgarh.
The turnkey project will cover more than 405 hectares of state land in the state Rajnandgaon district. The contract will include design, engineering, supply, construction, testing and commissioning, plus 10 years of operation and maintenance.
The winning developer will be expected to use bifacial solar panels. The PV module supplier will need to have supplied a minimum of 5 GW capacity throughout the world, or 1 GW in India, within the last five years.
For the full story, please visit the pv magazine India website.
