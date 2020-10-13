Mitigating supply chain risks

pv magazine: As the economy opens up, how long will the supply chain take to return to ‘normal’?
Rajendra Khandalkar: As the Covid-19 crisis unfolded, and with the gradual resumption of economic activity, suppliers and manufacturers have taken measures to prevent the coronavirus spread[ing] and ensure stringent workplace safety. Yet, offices and factories have been working with 30-50% of their total workforce since then.
Capacity utilization has hovered around 60-70%, which has meant equipment deliveries are no longer in line with project timelines. The problem is especially acute in the case of products and equipment that are made to order for specific projects.
Popular content
For the full interview, please visit our pv magazine India site.
The views and opinions expressed in this article are the author’s own, and do not necessarily reflect those held by pv magazine.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.