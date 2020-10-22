Luxembourg launches 40 MW solar tender

From pv magazine France.
Luxembourg‘s Ministry of Energy and Spatial Planning (MEA) has launched a tender for the development of 40 MW of solar power generation capacity.
The procurement is divided into five lots: PV systems installed on industrial land (from 500 kW to 5 MW); commercial projects on building rooftops (from 200-500 kW); industrial projects on building rooftops (from 500 kW to 5 MW); PV projects on greenhouses or water basins (from 200-500 kW) and projects on greenhouses or water basins (from 500 kW to 5 MW).
Selected projects will be awarded a feed-in premium tariff under a 15-year contract. Offers can be submitted until April 15, 2021.
Popular content
The procurement exercise is the third round of a tender scheme for PV projects ranging in size from 200 kW to 5 MW that the MEA launched in 2018. Around 44 MW were allocated so far, of which 14 MW in the first tender and 30 MW in the second round.
In mid-October, the MEA had also announced new FIT levels for PV projects with capacity comprised between 30 kW and 200 kW. This incentive will be granted exclusively to farmers, small and medium-sized enterprises and cooperative societies. The latter will be given a tariff of €139.20/MWh until March 31, 2021, while the other beneficiaries will be awarded a rate of €129.60/MWh.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.