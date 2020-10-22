Luxembourg launches 40 MW solar tender

From pv magazine France.

Luxembourg‘s Ministry of Energy and Spatial Planning (MEA) has launched a tender for the development of 40 MW of solar power generation capacity.

The procurement is divided into five lots: PV systems installed on industrial land (from 500 kW to 5 MW); commercial projects on building rooftops (from 200-500 kW); industrial projects on building rooftops (from 500 kW to 5 MW); PV projects on greenhouses or water basins (from 200-500 kW) and projects on greenhouses or water basins (from 500 kW to 5 MW).

Selected projects will be awarded a feed-in premium tariff under a 15-year contract. Offers can be submitted until April 15, 2021.

Popular content

The procurement exercise is the third round of a tender scheme for PV projects ranging in size from 200 kW to 5 MW that the MEA launched in 2018. Around 44 MW were allocated so far, of which 14 MW in the first tender and 30 MW in the second round.

In mid-October, the MEA had also announced new FIT levels for PV projects with capacity comprised between 30 kW and 200 kW. This incentive will be granted exclusively to farmers, small and medium-sized enterprises and cooperative societies. The latter will be given a tariff of €139.20/MWh until March 31, 2021, while the other beneficiaries will be awarded a rate of €129.60/MWh.