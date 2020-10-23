X-Elio to build PPA-linked 200 MW solar park in Australia

X-Elio said this week that it has secured its first power purchase agreement in Australia, signing a 10-year “virtual PPA” (VPPA) with U.S.-based software provider Salesforce.
The Blue Grass solar farm, which is being built near the town of Chinchilla, Queensland, is X-Elio’s first major project in Australia. It is also its largest installation to date and is expected to generate 420 GWh per year once it is completed in late 2021.
“This VPPA strengthens our position in Australia where we will continue to pursue new growth opportunities to expand our national footprint in the renewables market,” said Belinda Fan, X-Elio’s country manager in Australia.
The VPPA for 25% of the output of the Blue Grass solar farm is Salesforce’s first renewable energy offtake agreement in Australia. Pip Marlow, CEO of Salesforce Australia and New Zealand, said it supports the company’s ambitions to reach 100% renewable energy by 2022.
“We are proud to team up with X-Elio on the Blue Grass solar farm,” she added. “Salesforce is on a path to 100% renewable energy and we have a plan to get there by 2022. This is an important step on this path.”
