Canadian Solar launches 640-665 W panel series

Chinese-Canadian solar module manufacturer Canadian Solar has launched today its new 7 module series, including the two monofacial CS7L-MS and CS7N-MS series and the two bifacial CS7L-MB-AG and CS7N-MB-AG series. “The Series 7 modules will be mainly produced in China and we will ramp up the production during Q1 and Q2, with the estimated planned total capacity in 2021 being around 10 GW,” the company told pv magazine.

The HiKu7 CS7N-MS series, which the manufacturer said is an ideal solution for utility-scale and commercial and industrial PV projects, is the most powerful product the company brought to the market to date. The series is available in six wattage classes with power output ranging from 640-665 W and efficiency ranging from 20.6-21.4%.

All the panels of the HiKu7 CS7N-MS series have dimensions of 2,384×1,303×35mm, a weight of 35.7kg, and feature 132 monocrystalline half cells. The nominal voltage in MPP varies from 37.5 V, for the 640W panel, to 38.5 V for the 665 W version, according to the manufacturer, while nominal current in MPP is from 17.07 to 17.28 A and short circuit current ranges from 18.31 to 18.51 A.

The operating ambient temperature ranges from -40 to 85 degrees Celsius, said the manufacturer, and maximum system voltage is 1,500 V. The panel has an anodized aluminum frame and 3.2mm of tempered glass. Its junction box has an IP 68 rating. The device's operating temperature coefficient is -0.34% per degree Celsius.

All the modules of the series can be shipped in 40ft-high cube containers with each container being able to host 480 modules and each pallet 30 items.

Popular content

Canadian Solar offers a 12-year product warranty, a 25-year power output guarantee for the monofacial modules, and a 30-year guarantee for the bifacial panels. Annual linear degradation over 25 years is indicated at no more than 0.55% for the monofacial products and at 0.45% for the bifacial modules. Degradation for the first year of all panel’s lifetime is capped at 2%.

The manufacturer claims the new series enables project developers to reduce the balance of system costs (BOS) by up to 5.7% and the LCOE by up to 8.9% compared to mainstream 445 W modules. The module technology relies on Canadian Solar's own cell technology and module design, including hetero-type ribbon (HTR) and paving technology, which improves performance with minimal cell spacing. The technology is said to combine the advantages of half-cell panels and paved modules.

“The Series 7 will be available in April 2021 in all relevant markets,” the manufacturer said. “We will start with offering in [the] EMEA region, Australia, China, Japan, and Latin America.”