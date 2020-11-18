Juwi begins work on 204 MW solar park in Greece

From pv magazine Germany
Juwi has started the construction of a solar park on behalf of the Greek energy company Hellenic Petroleum Group.
The 204 MW plant is the EPC company's largest single project to date and is located in Kozani, around 120km southwest of Thessaloniki, in the north of Greece. The facility will cover an area of 450ha and rely on bifacial panels provided by an unnamed manufacturer.
Total investment in the project amounts to €130 million. It should generate around 300 million kilowatt-hours per year, which Juwi said is enough to provide with power 75,000 Greek households.
For the realization of the photovoltaic power plant, Juwi had secured a contract in a tender held by the Greek government in April 2019. The project accounted for almost half of the total awarded capacity of 437 MW. At the beginning of the year, Juwi sold the project to the Greek energy company.
