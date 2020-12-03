Longi hits annual module target with a month to spare

PV manufacturer Longi Solar today announced it had hit its 20 GW annual solar module shipment target last month.
The Xi’An-based monocrystalline solar company, which moved into the module business with the acquisition of Lerri Solar in 2015, did not divulge any specifics about the pattern of its 2020 shipments and has not responded to enquiries from pv magazine.
Shanghai-listed Longi is the world's largest solar company, with a market value of RMB262 billion (US$40 billion) at the close of trading today.
The company was ranked number nine for module supply in 2016 by Taiwanese market research company PV InfoLink and had risen to fourth in last year's global list.
Longi, which also manufactures mono wafers, has cornered a significant slice of the module market with its Hi-Mo PERC solar panels.
