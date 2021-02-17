Baywa re sets up unit to manufacture mounting systems

From pv magazine Germany
Baywa re, the renewable energy unit of German conglomerate Baywa, has announced the creation of Novotegra GmbH, a new unit that will bundle all its business related to the production and sale of mounting systems for PV installations.
The company specified that its products will continue to be sold across Europe through Baywa re's wholesale companies and that the spin-off is intended to help expand the European business. The management of Novotegra will be taken over by Thomas Pfaff, who has been head of product management for Novotegra at Baywa re for many years. The new company will be based in Tübingen, in southwest Germany.
“We are very pleased that our system, the efficiency of which we have been able to continuously increase in recent years, has established itself so well in the market,” explained Pfaff. “Now we want to continue the Novotegra success story and further expand our activities.”
Popular content
With the establishment of the new unit, Baywa re wants to expand services for customers and make them more efficient. “With this in mind, we expect shorter development times for new products as well as increased, and even better customer service,” said Frank Jessel, global director of solar trade at Baywa re.
The beginnings of the mounting system business go back to 1999, when the first solutions, made of galvanized steel, were sold under the name “tegra.” It was later renamed “alutegra” and, from 2007, it was called “novotegra.”
Baywa re claims to have increased the sales of its mounting structures fivefold over the past five years.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.