Baywa re sets up unit to manufacture mounting systems

From pv magazine Germany

Baywa re, the renewable energy unit of German conglomerate Baywa, has announced the creation of Novotegra GmbH, a new unit that will bundle all its business related to the production and sale of mounting systems for PV installations.

The company specified that its products will continue to be sold across Europe through Baywa re's wholesale companies and that the spin-off is intended to help expand the European business. The management of Novotegra will be taken over by Thomas Pfaff, who has been head of product management for Novotegra at Baywa re for many years. The new company will be based in Tübingen, in southwest Germany.

“We are very pleased that our system, the efficiency of which we have been able to continuously increase in recent years, has established itself so well in the market,” explained Pfaff. “Now we want to continue the Novotegra success story and further expand our activities.”

With the establishment of the new unit, Baywa re wants to expand services for customers and make them more efficient. “With this in mind, we expect shorter development times for new products as well as increased, and even better customer service,” said Frank Jessel, global director of solar trade at Baywa re.

The beginnings of the mounting system business go back to 1999, when the first solutions, made of galvanized steel, were sold under the name “tegra.” It was later renamed “alutegra” and, from 2007, it was called “novotegra.”

Baywa re claims to have increased the sales of its mounting structures fivefold over the past five years.