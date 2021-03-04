LG Energy recalling battery systems in Australia due to fire risks

From pv magazine Australia

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) has issued a recall notice for batteries in LG Energy Solution's lithium-ion RESU residential range, due to the risk of overheating.

The independent statutory authority said that LG Energy Solution’s RESU7H_Type R, RESU10, RESU10H Type-C, RESU10H_Type R, EM048063P3S4, and EM048126P3S7 home batteries will be recalled in Australia due to the risk of the batteries overheating and catching fire.

“The affected batteries are equipped with cells from specific production lots manufactured between March 2017 and September 2018,” the ACCC said. “If the batteries overheat, there is an increased risk of fire which may result in an injury or death and/or property damage.”

The ACCC’s move formalizes the South Korean battery manufacturer’s voluntary Australian recall issued last month after reports of “thermal events” in the United States.

LG Energy Solution said it had received “isolated reports” about overheating incidents linked to home BESS installations.

“As a precautionary measure and out of an abundance of caution, LG Energy Solution has decided to replace all potentially affected home batteries, equipped with cells from limited specific production lots, free of charge,” the company said, adding that products included in the recall will be replaced free of charge.

The company said it is also implementing a remote software upgrade for a number of affected RESU10H Type-R and RESU7H Type-R units to lower the maximum state of charge to 90% until they can be replaced. The upgrade is only applicable to online units that have sufficient online connectivity to be able to receive the software upgrade.

The recall is a setback for LG Energy Solution, which has been planning to roll out the third iteration of its RESU home batteries, including “the industry’s largest home battery,” the RESU16H Prime 16 kWh battery pack. The new Prime line-up was scheduled to arrive in Australia later this month.

