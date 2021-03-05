Kenyan utility kicks off tender for small solar parks

Kenya-based energy company KTDA Power Company (KTPC) Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the largest tea business in East Africa, Kenya Tea Development Agency (KTDA) Holdings, has launched a tender to seek independent power producers (IPPs) for the construction of a series of small-sized solar parks.
The projects are expected to have a capacity ranging from 300 to 1,000 kW and are intended at powering KTDA's factories located across Kenya. “A typical factory with an installed capacity of 600 kW solar PV can have annual daytime demand of 1,594,172 kWh, which is about 50% of the total demand,” KTDA specified in the expression of interest issued to pre-qualify potential developers. “The intention is to aggregate between five and ten projects which the successful IPP will then develop.”
Interested IPPs will have time until March 30 to express their interest.
Another Kenyan utility, Nyahururu Water and Sanitation Company (Nyahuwasco), kicked-off a tender for the construction of a solar power plant at one of its water treatment facilities in mid-February. A few weeks earlier, Kenya Power and Lighting Company (KPLC) issued a tender to add solar and wind power generators to 23 existing diesel mini-grids across the country.
Popular content
By the end of 2019, Kenya's total installed solar capacity stood at 95 MW, according to the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA). Only 2 MW of PV was newly deployed last year.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.