Flexible PV fabric for heavy transport

From pv magazine France
Solar Cloth, a startup based in Mandelieu-la-Napoule, France, said this week that it has developed new products that will be used to provide on-board electricity for Renault Trucks.
The French company says vehicle-integrated photovoltaics (VIPV) will be a key element in sustainable mobility.
Over the past two years, it has managed to remove a number of technical obstacles to effectively deploy VIPV in road and maritime transport.
Solar Cloth integrates thin films via an ecological, solvent-free thermal fusion process. It said that it can produce racing sails that are light and “undeformable,” among other products.
It produces its solar fabrics with films made of copper, indium, gallium and selenide (CIGS) and amorphous silicon and germanium (aSiGe) encapsulated into flexible, structured textiles.
