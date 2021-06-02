German homeowners discouraged by storage costs

From pv magazine Germany

EuPD Research says in a new report that it is optimistic about the market for residential storage systems in Germany.

The Bonn-based research company said it recorded an increase of 106,000 home storage units in the country last year. It expects 150,000 new battery storage systems to be installed this year.

However, some PV installers are missing out on this growth. In its “Global PV Installer Monitor 2020/2021″ report, EuPD Research says that one-quarter of installers currently do not offer any storage products. There are several reasons for this, but price is playing a particularly key role and has been mentioned as one of the main obstacles to storage deployment for several years.

Prices for storage solutions fell by 21% between 2017 and 2020. According to EUPD Research, a kilowatt-hour of storage capacity fell in cost from €889 in 2017 to €699 in 2020. However, lack of demand and low knowledge are also why many installers are still not offering storage.